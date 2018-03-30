CBSE paper leak: A tough examination for government and CBSE; where are the answers?

After the paper of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics subjects got leaked on March 15, the Delhi crime branch and CBSE have been doing their best to crack the case, but without luck. The CBSE, on Wednesday, has ordered to have a re-examination of these two subjects whose paper were leaked, for which the dates will be announced soon.

On trail of the paper leak

The leaked Economics paper was being circulated on social media, including WhatsApp, several hours before the test started on Monday. On March 15, the Delhi government said it received complaints from the CBSE about the Class 12 Accountancy paper being leaked. The CBSE, however, denied there was a leak.

The Delhi Government also ordered a probe. Later, Delhi Police registered two cases and special investigation team (SIT) was formed for the investigation. The Delhi crime branch has till now have questioned 30 people, which include five tutors of a Delhi-based coaching centre and 18 students, and have taken a teacher of a private coaching centre, located in Rajinder Nagar, into their custody in regards to the same. The CBSE, in its complaint, named the teacher as one of the accused in the alleged leak. “We are trying to trace the trail of the paper leak. One private tutor was named by CBSE in their complaint, he is being interrogated,” said RP Upadhyay, special Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

How did the question paper leaked?

Well, it is still not clear as to who is the main person to leak the papers, but it is clear that the question paper was leaked on WhatsApp. And also according to some reports the papers were sold for Rs 35,000.

The papers of the Economics exam of class 12 held on March 26 and Maths exam of class 10 held on March 28 were leaked on social media hours before the examination.

Government steps in

After facing flaks for being mum on the paper leak on Thursday finally Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “This is a very unfortunate development. I understand the pain the parents and students will have to go through. Whoever is involved in the paper leak will not be spared. Police will soon arrest the culprits.”

Re-examination ordered

Well, later the CBSE chief Anita Karwal met Prakash Javadekar in connection with the matter. The CBSE who earlier denied the leak has now ordered a re-exam, on which CBSE chief told ANI, “We have taken a decision in favour of the students. We are working for their good. Dates for re-examination will be announced soon.”

The question still stands why did Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had to hold a press conference and CBSE had to announce re-exams, if earlier CBSE denied the leakage. Some reports also suggest that the CBSE had been fending off complaints about days that question papers were leaked. The FIR shows it got a fax on March 23, two days before the Class 12 Economics paper. They informed the police the next day, but the exam was not called off. A case was filed on March 27, a day after the exam.

Students protest

The CBSE, which has announced that it will conduct re-exams of the leaked paper, has brought their worst nightmare come true. Protesting students on Thursday raised slogans of “we want justice”. One of the agitating students branded the re-examination decision as “hanging the students without getting hurt” and said, “if they wanted to hang someone, hang the CBSE bosses, arrest the CBSE chairman, the leak was done by the CBSE, not the students, then why punish them?”

The Delhi unit of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation said that the incident showed the board’s “utter negligence” in conducting examinations fairly. The students’ body, which staged a demonstration on Parliament Street against the leaks, accused the central government of making false claims in providing good governance.

Delhi CM and Bollywood actors feel sorry for students

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the paper leak, tweeted “I really feel sorry and sad for the students who have to give their exams again for no fault of theirs. Responsibility shud be fixed n strict action should be taken against those responsible.”

In the meanwhile, Bollywood actors like Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi and Rahul Dholakia said that they are “disappointed” over the leak of the question papers and that the class 10 and 12 students have to re-sit for the exams.