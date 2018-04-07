CBSE Paper Leak: 3 including teacher arrested from Himachal Pradesh over Economics paper leak

In the latest development in the CBSE Paper leak, three, including a teacher, clerk and support staff, have been arrested from Himachal Pradesh over the leak of XII class Economics paper, which was leaked in handwritten form.

The papers of the Economics exam of class XII held on March 26 and Maths exam of class X held on March 28 were leaked on social media hours before the examination. In its wake, the CBSE announced a re-examination, and a police investigation into the case was initiated.

(More Details Awaited)