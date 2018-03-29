CBSE exam paper leak: Congress demands removal of Prakash Javadekar, CBSE chairperson

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday demanded removal of Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairperson in connection with the CBSE paper leak case. The Economics question paper of class XII and Maths question paper of class X was leaked on social media hours before the examination. The Economics exam was held on March 26 and Maths on March 28.

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Without removing Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal from their current positions, a fair and impartial investigation into this paper leak issue is impossible.” The Congress spokesperson also claimed that not only two papers but some more papers have also been leaked.

“Post-Vyapam and SSC, now three papers of CBSE have been leaked. As per students, some more papers have also been leaked. There was an error in evaluation of Class 12 exams in 2017,” Surjewala asserted.

He also questioned: why was the post of CBSE chairman left vacant for 2 years? Earlier in the day, Javadekar said new exam dates will be announced soon and assured strict action against the culprits. He said that biggest challenge for the ministry is to eliminate all crimes in the field of education.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged leak of the CBSE examination papers.