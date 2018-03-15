CBSE class XII accountancy paper leaked, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia orders probe

A worrisome news for class XII students, as accountancy paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allegedly been leaked. The paper which leaked turned out to match set 2 of the paper. The Accounts paper was allegedly leaked on WhatsApp an evening before the exam began on Thursday, March 15. As per the reports, the Accountancy paper was being circulated from Rohini area of Delhi.

Following complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ordered an inquiry into it on Thursday. “Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with the CBSE,” Sisodia said in a tweet. The Minister also said that swift action must be taken so that hard-working students do not suffer due to the “negligence of the Central Board of Secondary Education”.