CBSE class 10 and 12 exams likely to delayed
CBSE board exams of class 10th and 12th will be held in March instead of February according Scroll.in reports. A report on Hindustan Times said that exams ending on time could also mean results will be declared earlier. “We are hoping to start the exams by first week of March. Due to Holi the exam might not start from 1 March, but these things are being finalised. We are trying to conduct the exam in a shorter time period to give the evaluation process more time,” a senior CBSE official was quoted as saying.
In December 2016, CBSE board had made compulsory for Class 10 students to appear for board exams starting March 2018. Earlier the students were free to choose between a board examination in Class 10 and a school-based evaluation.
Around 1.1 million student have registered for this year CBSE class 12, last year the registration was around 1.067 million which means there is an increase of 2.82%.The number of centres and schools registered for the Class 12 exam were 3,502 and 10,678, respectively. A total of 16.6 lakh candidates sat for their Class X board exams this year.