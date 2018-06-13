CBSE (Class 10 and 12) compartment examination registration begins; check here how to apply

The online submission of students placed in CBSE compartment (Class 10 and 12) examination has been started. The examination is scheduled to be held In July. The admit card for the students will be available for downloading on the official website cbse.nic.in from July second week.

Candidates who have appeared in March examination as a private candidate and placed under compartment (Class XII) or (Class X) will be eligible to apply through the CBSE website. Candidates may note that confirmation page along with enclosures is to be submitted to the respective regional office by hand or speed post.

Compartment examination will be last chance for the students who appeared in Class X or XII examination held in March 2018.