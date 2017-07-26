CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical exam dates announced, check dates here
Practical exam dates for CBSE class 10 and 12 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). In order to check the schedule, students can go to the official website, cbse.nic.in. According, to the circular’s issued by school affiliated to CBSE, the practical exams for both the classes will begin on January 16, 2018. The CBSE has shared the schedule of practicals and internal assessment with the affiliated schools. However, CBSE hasn’t mentioned the dates for the main examination.
Meanwhile, the date sheet for the CBSE Board Examinations 2018 is expected to be released by the end of December or in January 2018. But there is no official confirmation yet. The schools have also been instructed to upload the scores of practical exams on the website by 25th February, 2018.
As per the official website, “From 309 schools in 1962, the board as on 26.07.2017 has 19316 schools in India and 211 schools in 25 foreign countries. There are 1118 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 2734 government/aided schools, 14860 independent schools, 590 Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalayas and 14 Central Tibetan Schools.”