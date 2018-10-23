CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2019, registration for private candidates begin; check cbse.nic.in to know more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for Class 10, 12 exams for the private candidates for the academic session 2019-20. The online registration process will be held at the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in. Last year the registration process was started from October 17.

CBSE students have been directed to submit form online by CBSE. “The candidates placed in the category fail/ compartment and those who wish to appear for improving their performance or for an additional subject as private candidate for the examination scheduled to be held in February/March/April 2019 has been started.”

If candidate misses the deadline of application process on November 17, they can apply till November 23, 2018 with fine of Rs 500. Those who miss the deadline of November 23 have to pay Rs 1000 and can apply till November 30. A further extension is till December 7 with a late fine of Rs. 2000 and the final deadline is December 14 with a late fine of Rs. 5000.

The candidates will get the question papers in the language stated in the form, therefore students are requested to submit their answers carefully. The board has already started the registration process for Class 9, 11 students, the online window of which will be closed on October 30.