CBI vs CBI: Delhi HC asks CBI to maintain status quo proceedings against Asthana, Kumar to be quizzed for 7 days

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings initiated against its special director Rakesh Asthana who has challenged the FIR lodged against him on bribery allegations. However, the high court clarified that there was no stay on the ongoing probe. The HC also allowed the CBI to quiz in custody for seven days its Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar

Justice Najmi Waziri also sought response of the probe agency and its Director Alok Kumar Verma and Joint Director A K Sharma on the separate pleas of Asthana and arrested Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar in the bribery case.

The order asking the agency to maintain the status quo has been issued on the plea of Asthana only. The high court asked both Asthana and Kumar to preserve the records of the case and also their mobile records. The probe agency has claimed that Kumar was part of an extortion racket being run in the garb of investigation. Kumar’s counsel, however, opposed the submission and moved a bail plea before the court.

CBI has also sought the court’s nod to add some more sections in the present FIR against accused including Kumar. Kumar was arrested yesterday.