CBI vs CBI: Delhi HC asks agency to maintain status quo on proceedings against spl director Rakesh Asthana

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings initiated against its special director Rakesh Asthana who has challenged the FIR lodged against him on bribery allegations. However, the high court clarified that there was no stay on the ongoing probe.

Justice Najmi Waziri also sought response of the probe agency and its Director Alok Kumar Verma and Joint Director A K Sharma on the separate pleas of Asthana and arrested Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar in the bribery case.

The order asking the agency to maintain the status quo has been issued on the plea of Asthana only. The high court asked both Asthana and Kumar to preserve the records of the case and also their mobile records.