CBI situation like a ‘coup’, PM Narendra Modi must explain to people the truth: CPI

New Delhi: The CPI Wednesday described the situation in the CBI as that of a “coup” that has shocked the nation and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as head of the government, explain the truth to the people. Communist Party of India’s national secretary D Raja said there is also speculation that the goings-on in the premier investigative agency has something to do with the Rafale scam and that the prime minister must clarify.

“What is happening in the CBI is like a coup that has shocked the entire nation? The CBI has been plunged into such a crisis. Its credibility stands completely destroyed. It is happening under the nose of the prime minister. “There is speculation that it has something to do with the Rafale scam. People want to know the truth. The prime minister being the head of the government should explain to the people and the nation,” Raja said.

In a statement, the party alleged that the PMO was acting like an all-powerful ‘extra constitutional body’. CBI Director Alok Verma and its special director Rakesh Asthana, who were embroiled in a bitter battle with each accusing the other of corruption, were asked by the government to go on leave. The government has claimed that Verma was not cooperating with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and defended its decision to send him on leave, saying that an “extra-ordinary and unprecedented” situation had arisen due to “grave allegations of corruption” against senior functionaries of the agency. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the decision was based on the CVC’s recommendations and asserted that it is absolutely essential to restore the agency’s institutional integrity and credibility.