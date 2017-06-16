CBI records Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s statement in ‘Talk to AK’ scam

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday recorded Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s statement in connection with alleged irregularities in the award of work relating to the ‘Talk to AK’ campaign.

“A team of officers went to Sisiodia’s residence to record his statement in a preliminary enquiry registered in the ‘Talk to AK’ programme scam,” a CBI official told IANS.

The investigative agency’s spokesperson clarified that the visit to Sisodia’s house was not a raid or search.

“There is no raid or search at the premises of Sisodia. The visit of the CBI team is to seek clarification on certain issues relating to the ongoing enquiry,” CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur told IANS.

The agency move comes in the wake of a Preliminary Enquiry it filed on January 18 against Sisodia and some unnamed state government officials to probe alleged irregularities in the ‘Talk to AK’ campaign. The complaint was filed by the Delhi government’s Vigilance Department. According to CBI officials, the Preliminary Enquiry was filed against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and other Delhi government officials as there were allegations of impropriety and violation of rules and regulations in an award of work related to the media campaign ‘Talk to AK’.

The ‘Talk To AK’ campaign was an interactive session of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, through which people could reach out to the AAP leader through social media.