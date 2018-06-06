CBI books NDA principal Omprakash Shukla and others for irregularities in appointing staff

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the Principal of National Defence Academy (NDA) Omprakash Shukla and others in Pune’s Khadakwasla on allegations of irregularities in the selection and appointment of the teaching faculty of the academy.

The investigative agency also booked a professor of Political Science, assistant professors of Chemistry and Mathematics, the Head of Department (HOD) of Chemistry Department and others for the same.

Searches were being conducted by the CBI at the premises, including office and residences of the accused in Pune.

The NDA is an elite armed forces training centre for budding military officers of the country.