CBI arrests its Dy SP Devendra Kumar in bribery case involving special director Rakesh Asthana

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Devendra Kumar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police with central probe agency’s SIT in connection with Moin Qureshi case.

The arrest of the Deputy SP comes a day after the CBI had registered a case against Kumar under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to Prevention of Corruption Act among others. The case was registered against Kumar and many others including CBI special director Rakesh Asthana based on a complaint received by Hyderabad based businessman Sathish Babu Sana.

Confirming registration of the case yesterday, CBI in its official statement had observed that, “The acts of the public servants and private persons as mentioned in the complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offences punishable under section 120B of Indian Penal Code and section 7, and 13 (20 read with 13 (1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1998 and section 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act (as amended in 2018)”.

Sathish Banu Sana in his complaint to CBI has alleged that he had paid over 2 crores in bribe to certain private persons who have promised him to get relief in the case. Sana has alleged that he was repeatedly summoned by DSP Devender Kumar to appear before him as part of an investigation in the Moin Akhtar Qureshi case.