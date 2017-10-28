Caught on Camera: Husband of BJP MLA Sangeeta Charel thrashes toll plaza employee

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Charel, husband of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, was caught thrashing a toll plaza employee in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

#CCTV Madhya Pradesh: Husband of BJP MLA Sangeeta Charel and his aides thrash toll plaza employee in Ratlam pic.twitter.com/QHucKYLTW9 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2017



Vijay is the husband of Sangeeta Charel, the BJP MLA from Sailana constituency.

According to the CCTV footage, Charel, along with his aides, forcefully entered into the plaza and slapped the unsuspecting employee. They continued to beat him until someone intervened.

Further details on this issue are awaited.