CAT 2018: Online registration ends today at 5 PM, here’s how to apply

The students who have not registered for CAT 2018 exam (common admission test) should act fast as the online registration for the exam is going to end today at 5 PM. September 26 is the last day to register for the examination, which would be conducted by IIM Calcutta in 147 cities across the country.

A message has been posted on official website to this effect. The previous deadline was September 19. But the test conducting agency extended the registration deadline from September 19 to September 26 due to low registration.

The CAT application will be opened for edit option from September 27-30. During this period, candidates will be able to edit their application form. However, no personal details will be allowed to be edited during this period. The edit option is valid only for those candidates who have paid registration fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2018 before deadline. CAT 2018 exam will be held on November 25, 2018 and the admit cards will be available from October 24, 2018.

Steps to register for CAT 2018 exam.



• Visit the official website ‘iimcat.ac.in’.

• Click on register tab on the right side of the page.

• Enter your personal details like name, phone number for registration.

• Generate your OTP after which you will get enrolment ID and password.

• Log in using enrolment ID and password.

• Upload photograph, signature and other required details and click on ‘Submit’.