Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / CAT 2018: Online registration ends today at 5 PM, here’s how to apply

CAT 2018: Online registration ends today at 5 PM, here’s how to apply

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 26, 2018 02:53 pm
FOLLOW US:

Representational image

The students who have not registered for CAT 2018 exam (common admission test) should act fast as the online registration for the exam is going to end today at 5 PM. September 26 is the last day to register for the examination, which would be conducted by IIM Calcutta in 147 cities across the country.

A message has been posted on official website to this effect. The previous deadline was September 19. But the test conducting agency extended the registration deadline from September 19 to September 26 due to low registration.

The CAT application will be opened for edit option from September 27-30. During this period, candidates will be able to edit their application form. However, no personal details will be allowed to be edited during this period. The edit option is valid only for those candidates who have paid registration fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2018 before deadline. CAT 2018 exam will be held on November 25, 2018 and the admit cards will be available from October 24, 2018.


Steps to register for CAT 2018 exam.

• Visit the official website ‘iimcat.ac.in’.
• Click on register tab on the right side of the page.
• Enter your personal details like name, phone number for registration.
• Generate your OTP after which you will get enrolment ID and password.
• Log in using enrolment ID and password.
• Upload photograph, signature and other required details and click on ‘Submit’.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…

  • A new twist in Rafale deal

    A new angle has emerged in the on-going Rafale controversy. It is claimed the reason why Rahul Gandhi is so…

  • Europe is swinging far right

    There is a powerful shift emerging in politics around the world and in Europe in particular. While broadly there has…

  • Fifty shades of being bold

    manmarziyaan, manmarziyaan movie, manmarziyaan movie review, anurag kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee PannuHad just watched Manmarziyaan, in which the leading lady is a spitfire. One scene, however, was particularly galling; she has…

  • Portents of defeat

    Kamalendra Kanwar, Editorial, Maldives, India, Chinese Hegemony, World affairsWith President Abdulla Yameen conceding defeat in the recent general elections in the Indian Ocean island-state of Maldives, the decks…