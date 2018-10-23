CAT 2018: IIM Calcutta to release admit card tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in; here’s how to download

IIM Calcutta which is conducting the CAT 2018 exam will release the admit card for the exam tomorrow i.e., October 23 on its official website, iimcat.ac.in. The admit cards will be available for downloading from 1 pm onwards. CAT 2018 exam are scheduled to be held on November 25.

The selection of candidates will be done as per Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) followed by Personal Interview. Check below-mentioned steps to download your CAT exam admit card

Step 1: Visit IIM Calcutta official website, https://iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on download admit card link

Step 3: Enter user ID and password

Step 4: Enter all asked details and submit

Step 5: Your admit card will appear

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further use.

In case, if there is any mistake on your admit card, candidates can directly contact the exam authority and get it corrected. Here is the contact information to reach out exam authority.

CAT Toll-Free Number:1800-266-3549. Call on the Toll-free number, Monday to Saturday 9:00 AM to 6:00 pm (excluding national holidays)

CAT Helpdesk email address: cathelpdesk@iimcat.ac.in