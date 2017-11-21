Capt. Amarinder Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan play super censor to Padmavati

New Delhi: Though the release of “Padmavati” has been ‘voluntarily’ deferred, there is no closure yet for Bhansali. Rather, the simmering fires have spread to catchment areas with three Chief Ministers on Monday jumping into the cauldron that the Karni Sena is keeping on the boil.

Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a ban on the film in his state while his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh has joined the chorus, calling for a complete ban on the Rs. 200-crore magnum opus.

‘‘Nobody will accept distortion of history. And if communities are objecting to it, then it is their right to do so,” said the Captain, who belongs to the Congress but realises the importance of playing to the gallery.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, of course, prefers to be politically correct and described the controversy as “unfortunate” and a “calculated plan” to destroy the freedom of expression. In Jammu and Kashmir, senior National Conference leader and MLA Devender Rana urged Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to ban the movie in the state.

The three chief minister’s waded into the controversy after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath and his Rajasthan counterpart opposed the release of the film, citing apprehensions of a serious law and order problem. Vasundhara Raje has said that the film should not be screened till the objectionable scenes are deleted. Royal families of Rajasthan, which still hold considerable sway over the public, have sided with the protests.

A BJP leader in Haryana, who made an outrageous public offer for Rs. 10 crore for the heads of Padukone and Bhansali, has been ordered to explain his remarks to the party, especially his attempts to lampoon PM Modi; however, he has not been asked to quit office.

Meanwhile, the protests continued: Over 200 big and small Rajput organisations staged protests and demanded a ban on the movie in Mumbai on Monday.