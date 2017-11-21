Can Rahul Gandhi’s coronation as Congress president revive the fortunes of the Grand Old Party?

Indian National Congress (INC) or more commonly known as Congress is a party which is more than 130 years old and has played an important role in India’s evolution from being the party which took part in freedom struggle to governing the Indian republic for close to 60 years since its independence, the Grand Old Party (GOP) now finds itself at crossroads and is unsure about what kind of legacy it wants to leave.

Rahul Rajiv Gandhi, the 47-year-old dynast of the Nehru-Gandhi clan according to reports will be elected (coroneted) as the new president of Congress before the results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, taking over from his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi, who had held the post for unprecedented 19 years since 1998 and now the throne will be passed to the ‘Yuvraj’ of Congress. Rahul Gandhi’s journey as a politician has been a peculiar one because ever since he won the election in 2004 Lok Sabha fighting from Amethi constituency big things were expected from the chosen one, but more often than not the three-time Member of Parliament has let down many people and his record as a vice-president of GOP was nothing to write home about.

During the lead up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the baton was passed to Gandhi to lead the charge against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Narendra Modi and we all know how the elections panned out. Congress got 44 seats out of 543 and it was a humiliating defeat for the GOP and Gandhi took the blame and said that party will fight back and regain the trust of Indian electorate. Congress after the general elections debacle has lost Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, Delhi, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand to name a few, but the party has always defended and shielded the vice-president and reiterated that Rahul Gandhi is learning about the Indian polity. If this would have been a corporate structure then it would have been mighty difficult for the CEO to keep his job, but Congress has always looked the other way to safeguard the interest of its beloved leader.

The current dispensation led by prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah are ruthless because they go into every election as a do or die battle and they leave nothing to chance. The saffron party is currently at the helm of 18 states and is trying all the tricks in the book to expand its voter base. Gandhi over the past six months is developing into a mass leader and is taking on the government by raising important issues in the public domain. Gandhi has put all its might in Gujarat assembly elections and is now taking a keen interest in social media to reach out to the people. This new version of Gandhi is making headlines, but to stay relevant you have to win elections and most likely Congress will lose Himachal Pradesh and the win in Gujarat looks highly improbable.

India is a country, which is very demanding and restless and Gandhi has to take leaders of his own party in confidence to prepare a roadmap for the future. The cadre and leadership have to be in sync and the preparation for the 2019 general elections should start from now. There is a huge disaffection with the current Modi government on various factors and it is up to Gandhi to tap into that and give its leaders believe that the party will bounce back and for that Rahul Gandhi has to lead from the front and by being the president he will have to be a 24*7, 365 days politician and prove that he is in for the long haul. Indian state needs a strong and throbbing opposition and for that Congress and Rahul Gandhi have to wake up from their slumber.

Post Script: The battle for Gujarat is intensifying with each passing day and this election could go down to the wire. Congress after a long time is putting up a fight with different groups and this is being touted as Rahul Gandhi’s second coming. What if on December 18 (result date for the elections) Gandhi is holidaying in the Bahamas or Europe and god forbid if Congress loses then who will take the blame? Just a thought!