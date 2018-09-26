Calcutta High Court directs West Bengal government to ensure normalcy during BJP bandh

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to ensure that normal life is not hit in the state during the 12-hour bandh called by the BJP to protest death of two students in a clash in North Dinajpur district.

While observing that the Constitution recognises the right to peaceful protest, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Debasish Kar Gupta and Justice Sampa Sarkar directed that action must be taken against people indulging in violence.

The high court directed the state DGP, IG and district magistrates to ensure that general public are not intimidated by the bandh organisers, and that there is no blockade of rail and road traffic. The BJP called the 12-hour bandh from 6 am on Wednesday to protest the killing of the two students at a school in North Dinajpur district’s Islampur in a clash with the police during a demonstration over appointment of teachers.

Passing an order on a PIL against the shutdown, the court directed that essential services like hospitals, telecommunications, milk and other necessary supplies are maintained, and schools and colleges are allowed to function. It also directed the central government to ensure that railways and metro railway services are unaffected. The court asked the West Bengal government to publicise through electronic media helpline numbers for the general public during the bandh period.

Disposing of the petition, the bench also directed the state government to ensure adequate availability of public transport during the duration of the bandh and thereafter. Appearing for petitioner M A Ali, the general secretary of All India Minority Forum, lawyer Idris Ali submitted that train services were affected in several places, owing to the bandh call.

Ali, who is also a Trinamool Congress MP, submitted that despite the Kerala High Court holding that bandhs are illegal and the Supreme Court having upheld the same, the BJP has called the shutdown. Advocate Ashish Sanyal for the BJP said that the party has called upon people to participate in the bandh out of their own volition, and has no plan to prevent anyone from participating in their vocation.

He told the court that if anyone, taking advantage of the situation, indulges in disruptive activities, the administration must take action. Appearing for the state government, Advocate General Kishore Dutta submitted that the administration has taken all steps to ensure normal public life, and maintain law and order, and assured that appropriate steps would be taken in case of any disruption. Additional Solicitor General Kaushik Chanda, representing the Centre, said that the Railways, Metro Railway and central government offices in the state are functioning normally.