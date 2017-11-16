Cabinet Committee allows export of all types of pulses

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave its approval for the removal of prohibition on export of all types of pulses.

The decision has been taken to ensure that farmers have greater choices in marketing their produce and in getting better remuneration in return.

The CCEA also empowered the Committee chaired by Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution (DFPD) and comprising Secretaries of Department of Commerce (DoC), Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (DAC&FW), Department of Revenue (DoR), Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) and Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to review the export/import policy on pulses.

It also empowered the Committee to consider measures such as quantitative restrictions, prior registration and changes in import duties depending on domestic production and demand, domestic and international prices and international trade volumes.

Allowing export of pulses will help the farmer to dispose off their products at remunerative prices and also encourage them to expand the area of sowing. The export of pulses would provide an alternative market for the surplus production of pulses and will also help the exporters to regain their markets.