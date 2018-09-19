Cabinet approves ordinance to make Triple Talaq penal offence

New Delhi: The Union cabinet is learnt to have cleared an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence, Law Ministry sources said Wednesday.

The ‘Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill’ was cleared by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers. The Supreme Court last year banned the practice. But since the practice was still prevalent, a bill was brought to make it a penal offence.