Bullet riddled body of Bihar Military Police jawan found
Gaya: A jawan of the Bihar Military Police (BMP) was found murdered near here today shortly after he left his native village, to resume duty at the BMP headquarters in Bodh Gaya, police said.
According to Sub Divisional Police Officer of Tekari, Nagendra Singh, the bullet-riddled body of 27-year-old BMP jawan Guddu Kumar was found on the road close to Madarpur village, where he had come on a holiday three days ago.
Asked whether assailants could have attacked the BMP jawan with the intention of loot or because of some other reason, the SDPO said “it is not clear as to what could have been the motive of the killers. We are at present investigating the matter keeping all possibilities in mind.”
