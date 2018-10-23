Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#AmritsarTragedy
#SabarimalaRow
#MeToo
#MJAkbar
#NarendraModi
Home / India / BSPHCL releases admit card for several ITI posts exam at bsphcl.bih.nic.in; download now

BSPHCL releases admit card for several ITI posts exam at bsphcl.bih.nic.in; download now

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 23, 2018 01:57 pm
FOLLOW US:

Admit card

Bihar Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the admit cards for the exams for the posts of Assistant Operator, Switch Board Operator-II, Junior Line Man and technician. Candidates applied for the respective posts can download their admit cards from BSPHCL’s official website, bsphcl.bih.nic.in. The exam for the above-mentioned posts is scheduled to take place on November 3 and 4.

Follow these easy steps to download BSPHCL exam admit card

Step 1: Visit official website, bsphcl.bih.nic.in


Step 2: Enter your username, password and code given there

Step 3: Your admit card will appear

Step 4: Download it and take printout for further use.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

Back To Top