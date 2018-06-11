JUST ARRIVED
- Petrol prices slashed, but only at less than half the rate of surge, common man unhappy
- Liquor ban to stay in Bihar, amendments to prevent misuse of law: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
- Navdeep Saini replaces Mohammed Shami for lone Afghanistan Test
- Bihar Board results: BSEB denies discrepancies
- News Alerts! Rahul Gandhi visits AIIMS to meet former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
BSP leader criticises Maurya’s comments that SP-BSP bonhomie will end before 2019 polls
Ballia (UP): Senior BSP leader Uma Shankar Singh today hit out at BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya for stating that SP-BSP bonhomie in UP will collapse before 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and said if given a chance he himself would become a part of the coalition.
“Such people have the desire to be a part of the coalition even if it requires making an entry from the back door,” Singh who is deputy leader of the BSP legislature party, told newspersons here.
Maurya, who quit BSP and went on to become a minister in the BJP government headed by Yogi Adityanath had yesterday said: “By the time the Lok Sabha election are round the corner, the electoral understanding will break”.
Singh said Maurya’s statement depicted his “frustration over BJP’s continuous defeats in the by-elections in the state”
Maurya who is minister for Labour and Employment had also said “SP and BSP will perish by fighting each other. This electoral understanding is not based on issues, and any electoral understanding deprived of any issue is not long lasting”.