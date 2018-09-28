BSEO releases admit cards for OSSTET 2018, check at bseodisha.nic.in
The Board of Secondary Education Orissa (BSEO) has released the admit cards for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2018. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download their admit cards from the board’s official website, bseodisha.nic.in. The application forms for OSSTET were made available from September 10, and the candidates had to complete their forms till September 19. Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test 2018 is directed by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, Cuttack.
Steps to download the OSSTET Admit Card 2018:
Step 1: Visit the official website, bseodisha.nic.in
Step 2: The login page will appear, enter all the asked details(Enter registration number and email ID).
Step 3: Hit the Enter button.
Step 4: OSSTET Admit Card 2018 will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Click on the download option. Admit card page will get downloaded.
Step 6: Take a print out of the Admit Card.
Important Dates for OSSTET 2018:
Odisha TET 2018 Application Form available: 10 Sep 2018
Last date to submit online application form: 19 Sep 2018
Last date to make payment for the offline application form: 18 Sep 2018
Downloading of Admit Card: 27 Sep 2018
Date of exam: As per Admit Card