Breaking: TDP may pull out of NDA tomorrow

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is all set to break it’s alliance with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and could exit NDA by Friday (March 16). According to reports, the party has decided to support the YSR Congress Party’s no-confidence motion in Parliament tomorrow.

Sources added that TDP will also support a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in Parliament on Friday. YSR Congress chief Jagan Reddy had earlier announced that his part will move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government.

TDP has 16 MPs in Lok Sabha and has been threatening the BJP demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. Last week, the party pulled out its two ministers, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Minister of State For Science And Technology YS Chowdary from the Modi Cabinet. however, then said that it will remain a part of the NDA.