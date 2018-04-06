Breaking! Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS; to be operated tomorrow

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been admitted to AIIMS according to ANI. Earlier Arun Jaitley had tweeted, “I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me”.

Owing to his ill health, Arun Jaitley was unable to take the oath of office at the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, as doctors have adviced him to not go out in public for fear of infection, reported The Wire. Jaitley is the key person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cabinet, who recently presented the budget for the financial year of 2018-19.

In 2016, Sushma Swaraj has also undergone a treatment at AIIMS for kidney failure. And later underwent a kidney transplant surgery.