Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / BPSC Assistant Engineer prelims 2018: Answer keys released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Assistant Engineer prelims 2018: Answer keys released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 26, 2018 03:21 pm
FOLLOW US:

Representational image

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the assistant engineer prelim exam conducted on Sept 15 and 16 on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can also download the answer keys from the above-mentioned site and can also raise an objection on the provision answer keys, if any, till October 3 till 5 PM.

Here are the steps to download the BPSC assistant engineer prelims 2018 answer keys

Step 1: Visit the official site-bpsc.bih.nic.in


Step 2: On homepage, click on prelim answer key link

Step 3: PDF will open with answer keys

Step 4: Check the answer keys or download it

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…

  • A new twist in Rafale deal

    A new angle has emerged in the on-going Rafale controversy. It is claimed the reason why Rahul Gandhi is so…

  • Europe is swinging far right

    There is a powerful shift emerging in politics around the world and in Europe in particular. While broadly there has…

  • Fifty shades of being bold

    manmarziyaan, manmarziyaan movie, manmarziyaan movie review, anurag kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee PannuHad just watched Manmarziyaan, in which the leading lady is a spitfire. One scene, however, was particularly galling; she has…

  • Portents of defeat

    Kamalendra Kanwar, Editorial, Maldives, India, Chinese Hegemony, World affairsWith President Abdulla Yameen conceding defeat in the recent general elections in the Indian Ocean island-state of Maldives, the decks…