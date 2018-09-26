BPSC Assistant Engineer prelims 2018: Answer keys released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the assistant engineer prelim exam conducted on Sept 15 and 16 on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can also download the answer keys from the above-mentioned site and can also raise an objection on the provision answer keys, if any, till October 3 till 5 PM.

Here are the steps to download the BPSC assistant engineer prelims 2018 answer keys

Step 1: Visit the official site-bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on prelim answer key link

Step 3: PDF will open with answer keys

Step 4: Check the answer keys or download it