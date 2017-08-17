Boy strangles Delhi schoolgirl to death, arrested

New Delhi: A Class 12 girl was strangled to death by a teenager after a scuffle between the two near a public park in north Delhi, police said on Thursday. The accused has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishi Pal said the 18-year-old accused was known to the victim and was a year senior to her in their school. The two met while she was on her way to her tuitions on Wednesday and went to a park in Sector 17 of Rohini around 5.30 p.m., Pal said.

“They then went to a nearby narrow lane where a scuffle took place between them. The accused strangled her and she died,” the police officer said. The accused panicked and left the body at the spot and went home, he added. “When the girl did not return her home till 8.30 p.m., her father contacted the accused and his father,” Pal said.

The officer said the accused, who was arrested on Wednesday evening, initially denied but later confessed to have committed the crime. Pal told IANS that the body has been shifted to the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. The autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.