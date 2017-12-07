Border states should be vigilant against Rohingya influx: Rajnath Singh

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday urged the Indian states sharing border with neighbouring Bangladesh to be vigilant against the influx of Rohingyas and illegal migrants through the India-Bangladesh border.

“We have talked about Rohingya issue. I have appealed all the states to be vigilant on this issue,” Singh said after a high-level meeting here with the chief ministers of the states bordering Bangladesh.

“We have to cautious so that no form of illegal migration can take place from across the border,” he said.

Apart from Singh, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Assam counterpart Sarbananda Sonowal and Mirzoram’s Lal Thanhawla, along with officials from Meghalaya and Tripura, attended the meeting at the West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna.

Singh said they discussed at length the issues of infiltration of criminals and illegal migrants across the international border.

“It sometimes become difficult to deport illegal migrants because of the fake documents they possess,” he added.