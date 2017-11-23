Bomb threat at Ahmedabad Railway station, sniffer dogs and bomb detection unit at the spot

A bomb threat has been received by police at Ahmedabad Railway station on Thursday evening. After the threat security forces came to action and bomb detection and sniffer dog were called. The traveller on the station has been moved away from the area. According to TV9 Gujarati, the police control room received a phone call from an unknown caller telling them about a bomb on platform 1 of the Kalupur railway station.

Bomb threat at #Ahmedabad railway station. Police, dog squad and bomb disposal squad at the spot #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/N5AKkeAof7 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2017



