In a massive setback to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the Jodhpur court has convicted him in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. All the other accused, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu were acquitted by the court. A fifth person, Dushyant Singh, a local from the area, has also been acquitted. While the media waited outside the heavily guarded court premises, arguments for the quantum of sentencing continued inside the courtroom, lawyers said.

The actors were accused of hunting down two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in village Kankani near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1 and 2, 1998. The actors were in the city for the shooting of the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. All the actors were in a Gypsy car on the night of October 1, 1998 that night, with Salman Khan in the driving seat. Salman Khan spotted a herd of blackbucks and killed two of them.

Salman Khan (52) was facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors were charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years. In October 1998, total three cases in connection with poaching and one under the Arms Act were registered against Salman.

Salman Khan was in February 2006 convicted in the blackbuck hunting case, slapped a fine and sentenced to five years in jail. He spent a week in a Jodhpur jail before being granted bail. The Rajasthan High Court on August 31, 2006, suspended the sentence and ordered the actor to not leave the country without formal permission.

The court, six years later on July 24, 2012, finalised charges against the actor and other accused in the four cases. On July 25, 2016, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted Salman of all charges in the blackbuck poaching case and said there was no evidence to prove that the endangered animals were shot by the actor’s licensed gun.

The Supreme Court on November 11, 2016, issued a notice to Salman on an appeal by the Rajasthan government challenging his acquittal in blackbuck poaching case. The apex court had agreed to fast-track the case. In January 2017, Salman Khan was acquitted by a Jodhpur court in the Arms Act case. The Jodhpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on March 25 under Jodhpur District Presiding Officer Devkumar Khatri had issued April 5 for the judgment in the 20-year-old case.

