Blackbuck poaching case Live Updates: Verdict will be pronounced post lunch, says Salman Khan’s lawyer
Yesterday sessions court reserved its decision on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bail plea, the court is likely to hear the bail plea at around 10.30 am. But there are also chances that the superstar Salman Khan will have to spend another night in jail has as the District and Sessions Judge, who was scheduled to hear the bail plea has been transferred by the Rajasthan High Court.
Earlier in a massive setback to Salman Khan, a Jodhpur Court on Thursday sentenced Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan to five years in jail and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on the actor for killing two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur, in 1998. But the other actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre who were accused in the same case were acquitted. A fifth person, Dushyant Singh, a local from the area, has also been acquitted.
Meanwhile, the Bollywood star’s sisters, Alvira and Arpita, met him in the jail. Later, Preity Zinta, who has acted with Salman Khan in several films, also paid him a visit. According to jail superintendent Vikram Singh, Zinta visited Salman Khan in the afternoon. A meeting was arranged in the visitor’s room, where they had a chat for about half an hour.
11.40 am: No mobile phones or selfies are allowed, no outside food is coming inside, jail authorities are serving him food, says Jodhpur Jail official.
11.10 am: Verdict will be pronounced post lunch, says Salman Khan’s Lawyer.
11.04 am: Hearing currently going on, bail order likely to be announced by afternoon.
10.30 am: Hearing on Salman Khan’s bail plea begins in Jodhpur Court.
10.05 am: District and sessions court judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi arrives at Jodhpur Court, he will be hearing Salman Khan’s bail plea.
9.30 am: Salman Khan’s bail may get delayed as judge hearing his plea transferred.