Blackbuck Poaching case: Arrogant Saif Ali Khan threatens to hit driver, watch video

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan along with Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre arrived at Jodhpur, Rajasthan ahead of court’s verdict on 20-year long Blackbuck poaching case. Meanwhile, a video of Saif from Jodhpur airport is going viral where he tells his driver “sheesha upar Karo aur reverse Kar lo warna padegi ek”, when he was being questioned by reporters.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan arrived in Mumbai in the early hours today from Abu Dhabi where he has been shooting for “Race 3”. After arriving, he went to his house and is expected to leave for Jodhpur later today. A Jodhpur court will announce tomorrow the verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case against Salman Khan.

Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998, in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain”. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu, who were also shooting for the film, are the co-accused in the case. Salman Khan, 52, had earlier pleaded innocence in the case, claiming before the court that he had been “framed”.