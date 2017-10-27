BJP women activists demand Minister’s resignation, apology

Bhubaneswar: Demanding resignation of Odisha Minister Damodar Rout for his alleged derogatory remarks against Anganwadi workers and a woman BJP leader, women activists of the saffron party today gheraoed his residence.

Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout two days ago had allegedly made derogatory remark against a woman BJP leader and anganwadi workers at a public meeting held in Jajpur district.

Referring to a woman BJP leader, who had few days ago made alleged derogatory remarks against him, Rout allegedly made some objectionable statement against her without taking name of any one.

BJP spokesperson Lekhashree Samantasinghar has strongly condemned Rout’s statement.

BJP women wing president Pravati Parida, who led the agitation against Rout, said they would stage agitation in all districts if Rout did not resign.

“It is also an insult to the women of Odisha that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is silent over Rout’s derogatory remark,” Parida said.

Members of All Odisha Anganwadi Ladies Workers Association also staged a demonstration in the city and set on fire Rout’s picture. They threatened to intensify agitation if Rout was not dismissed.

Meanwhile, Rout’s cabinet colleagues, Cooperation Minister S N Patro, Higher Education Minister Ananta Das and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Rout disapproved Rout’s statement on women.

“Politicians should remain within their limits,” Patro said.