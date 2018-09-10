BJP tweets truth explaining hike in petroleum prices, Congress couldn’t help but retweet

BJP’s latest tweet on diesel price has become a hot topic of discussion on Twitter, and even Congress party is taking a dig at BJP’s tweet and they have retweeted the picture and captioned it “When you have to hide a 343% increase in taxes, but don’t know how.Even we couldn’t resist retweeting this ;)”.

Truth of hike in diesel prices! pic.twitter.com/gF7CWHeiti — BJP (@BJP4India) September 10, 2018



After few minutes, Congress posted another picture and captioned it, “There! Fixed it for you”. BJP tweeted a picture, where they are comparing petrol and diesel price since 2004 and trying to show that during their government only 28 per cent price has been increased in fuel, while in Congress time the percentage was 83 and 42.

Truth of hike in petrol prices! pic.twitter.com/hES7murfIL — BJP (@BJP4India) September 10, 2018

However, many social media users, started trolling BJP for spreading false information. One of the user wrote, “ Where is logic in this graph?”. “Totally Legit according to Jio University Maths Course taught by @Iyervval and headed by @aranganathan72”, other user wrote.

Where is logic in this graph? pic.twitter.com/OCcWULPIG6 — Irony Of India (@IronyOfIndia_) September 10, 2018

Justifying price rise. At that time they were saying Price rise is because of Scam. Now what will they say nowdays? Even they dont have crude oil rate point to defend their self. #ModiMadeDisaster #ModiLies #Modi #MehangiPadiModiSarkar — Indian Muslim (@IndiaMuslim_) September 10, 2018

Graph bhi banane nahi aata hai… — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishe70699939) September 10, 2018

Tweet Delete Kyu Kiya? pic.twitter.com/cQS8IPeED8 — กٱᛕɦٱɭ รคٱกٱ (@nikhil_inc) September 10, 2018

What happens to logic, that subsidy was directly into pockets of common man, under BJP that is being put directly into pockets of Albania and Adani!! — EjazR (@ejazr) September 10, 2018

Ye graph Entire Political Science wale ne banaya hai. — Ganesh Bhosle (@GaneshBhosle_) September 10, 2018

Ye 71 kb 80 se bda ho gya…

Itna vikas….#PhDB — KuMaR SR #PhDB (@Kumarismee) September 10, 2018

Did u guys really tweet this or INC has hacked your account? Guys seriously, i know bhakts are dumb, but this is crossing limits…. #BharatBandh — PKTN (@pktn__) September 10, 2018

As per Shakha mathematics, Rs.80.73 is less than Rs.71.41. बेशर्मी की भी हद्द है… Shameless bunch of buffons taking the nation for a ride. #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/JpnknshHTQ — Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) September 10, 2018

Lol…trying hard with such senseless graphics. You have ruined the country sirs. Please resign and give it to any loser in the street who can do better governance. — Yaar Sivam (@shoreseventeen) September 10, 2018

@amitmalviya Kon Sa Ganja Pike Graph Banaya? Avoid morning walk now. — BaBu (@BabuSaheb90) September 10, 2018