BJP to keep alliance with AGP, Bodoland Peoples’ Front for Lok Sabha polls

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said it would continue its alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland Peoples’ Front for next year’s Lok Sabha election. “As per the direction of our central leadership, we are going into the Lok Sabha polls with our alliance partners,” Assam BJP President Ranjit Kumar Dass told reporters at Majauli district, where the party held a meeting of the state executive committee on Wednesday. The BJP had managed to win seven of the state’s 14 Lok Sabha seats in 2014. In 2019, the party hopes to win at least 12 seats, Dass said.