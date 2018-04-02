BJP team visits riot-hit Asansol ignoring prohibitory orders

Kolkata: A BJP delegation on Sunday visited the violence-hit areas of Asansol in West Bengal ignoring the ban imposed by the state administration and accused the state government of “completely failing to stop the violence”.

In spite of being stopped by the police a few times, the four member team, along with security personnel, entered the pockets that were most badly hit during the clash a week ago and accused the Bengal government of failing to stop the violence. Life is now returning to normal in the cosmopolitan city after multiple days of communal clashes. Media sources have blamed the violence on a lethal combination of infiltration by outsiders, provocative slogans and rumour mongering.

“We have met the affected people and listened to their problems. There was a complete failure of the state government to stop the violence. (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee is gallivanting in Delhi but kids here are getting tortured and murdered,” said BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, who was part of the team. “We have come here for peace. We will prepare a complete report and submit it to the party president as directed,” he added. BJP President Amit Shah had instituted a four-member committee to take stock of the situation Asansol-Raniganj area where a clash broke out between two communities following a Ram Navami rally.