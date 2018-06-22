BJP slams Congress leader Saifuddin Soz over Kashmir remark, offers him ‘one-way ticket’ to Pakistan

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday criticised Congress leader and former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz for his statement on Kashmiris’ independence and advised the latter to move Pakistan.

Soz earlier backed former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf’s statement on Kashmiris’ independence and said if given a chance Kashmiris would want to stay independent. Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said whoever wants to stay in India should abide by the Constitution, and if they like Musharraf, then, they should move to Pakistan.

“As a central minister, he (Saifuddin Soz) benefited from Centre’s power when his daughter was kidnapped by JKLF. There’s no use helping these people. Whoever wants to stay here can stay abiding by the Constitution, if they like Musharraf we’ll give them a one-way ticket (to Pakistan),” Swamy said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemned the “irresponsible” statement by Soz and said that one should not give any such remarks that boost the morale of separatists and terrorists in the Valley.

“Kashmir is itself a critical issue. The Separatists and the terrorists have hijacked the growth, development, and peace of Kashmir. We all must come together forward to defeat such powers. One should not give any such statements that will boost the morale of separatists and terrorists in the Valley,” Naqvi said.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP’s estranged ally Shiv Sena also cornered Soz over the statement and demanded clarification from Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“Congress president needs to reply on Saifuddin Soz’s statement and if Congress vouches for his statement. If he (Saifuddin Soz) has so much affection for Pakistan and Musharraf then he should consider migrating to Pakistan and become his servant,” Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said.

Earlier today, Soz backed former Musharraf’s statement and said, “Musharraf said Kashmiris don’t want to merge with Pakistan, their first choice is independence. The statement was true then and remains true now also. I say the same but I know that it is not possible.”