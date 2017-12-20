BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal as Max Hospital resumes operations

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government soon after Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, resumed its operations, days after its licence was cancelled by the city government for declaring a live newborn baby dead.

“Chief Minister Kejriwal needs to tell Delhi what deal did he strike with the Max Hospital administration for preparing a legally weak case that could not stand for a single date?” Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari told reporters.

“The restoration of medical services at Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh is no surprise for us, in fact, it was expected,” the BJP MP from northeast Delhi said. Tiwari’s remarks came soon after Max Hospital, earlier on Wednesday, said operations were resumed after the Court of Finance Commissioner on Tuesday put on hold the government’s December 8 order.

The hospital had appealed to the appellate authority to revoke the cancellation of the licence. Lashing out at Kejriwal, Tiwari said: “He is master at scripting such gimmicks with which he can emotionally attach to people for political gains. The legally unsubstantiated ban was just aimed to mislead people.”

On December 8, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government cancelled the 250-bed hospital’s licence after its doctors on November 30 declared a premature newborn baby dead. He was found to be alive when his parents took his body for the final rites. The baby died a week later due to “infection and other medical problems”.