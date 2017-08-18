BJP says Congress has no positive agenda for the nation

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday backed Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s statement that Rahul Gandhi’s observations against RSS are a ‘political cry’ and said that the Congress party has no positive agenda for the nation. BJP leader Sudesh Verma said that all the parties which have ganged up against the BJP are casteist and corrupt forces who want to save their skin.

“This is like ganging up of casteist and corrupt forces. They don’t have any positive agenda for the country. They want to save their skin. Because, when they were in power they have looted the country. We are sure that people of the country know the truth. And, we are very confident that these rejected forces will be rejected once and for all,” said Verma. Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party’s ideological parent RSS follows “a divisive agenda” and wants to “change the Indian Constitution”.

While addressing Rahul the ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao’ (save composite culture) event here, Rahul accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government of imposing RSS ideology in every institution of the country. Prasad yesterday hit back at Congress Gandhi for cornering the Central Government and said his statements are more of a political cry, arising out of a deep sense of dismay.

He further said that Narendra Modi-led government fully respects the independence of judiciary and fully upholds the independence of the media. Prasad also said that it is clear from Rahul’s comment that he does not deliver speeches, but only takes out his frustration. Rahul had also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by alleging that the Prime Minister Modi sells lies to the public.

While taking a jibe at Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India initiative, Gandhi said, “Modi ji gave ‘Make In India’, but I mainly find things that are ‘Made in China’. Truth is that Modi Ji’s Make In India has failed.” Rahul Gandhi was joined by several other Opposition leaders for the programme. Veteran Janata Dal (United) –JD (U)- leader Sharad Yadav organised the ‘ Sanjhi Virasat Bachao’ event.

Top leaders of the Congress, the Left, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other parties opposed to the BJP attended the programme which is being seen as Yadav’s show of strength against his party chief Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with the BJP.