BJP President Amit Shah to visit Odisha in April

Bhubaneswar: BJP national president Amit Shah will visit Odisha in April, a party leader said. Shah is likely to arrive during the first or second week of April, BJP state president Basant Panda said here yesterday. During the visit, the BJP chief will attend public meetings and youth conferences in western districts like Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Bolangir and Sonepur. Shah is also expected to interact with local BJP leaders and prepare strategies to make the party’s base stronger ahead of the 2019 Assembly polls. The BJP president, on a three-day visit to the state in September last year, had said that Odisha was among the three focus states for the party.