BJP President Amit Shah to tour Odisha from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to begin his two-day Odisha tour tomorrow, during which he would meet party leaders to discuss strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Shah will also address two public meetings at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district and Bolangir on April 4 and 5 respectively, BJP state spokesman Sajan Sharma said.

During his visit, Shah will meet party office-bearers and discuss strategy for the 2019 general elections, party sources said. Shah’s visit follows the party’s defeat in the by-poll at Bijepur Assembly seat in Bargarh district. “His visit will re-energise the BJP’s rank and file in the state,” Sharma said.

BJD general secretary Arun Sahu said Shah’s visit would have no impact on the electoral prospect of the ruling party. The BJP president should clarify to the people of Odisha about his son’s business growth during the NDA government, Sahu said.

He said former Union minister Chandrasekhar Sahu and several other Congress leaders would join the BJD at a meeting, to be attended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in Ganjam district tomorrow.