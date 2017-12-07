BJP MP says Delhi’s Jama Masjid was Jamuna Devi temple

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday claimed that Delhi’s Jama Masjid was originally Jamuna Devi temple.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar said, “There were about 6000 places that were broken down by the Mughal emperors. Delhi’s Jama Masjid was originally Jamuna Devi temple, similarly Taj Mahal was Tejo Mahalaya.”

“Our religious places were targeted by Muslim but we have asked Ram Janambhumi, Baba Biswanath mandir in Kashi and Krishna janambhumi in Mathura. As of now we only want that Ram Temple should be built on Ram Janmbhoomi,” added Katiyar.

Katiyar also targeted the Congress and Kapil Sibal, for representing the Sunni Waqf Board in the ongoing long-standing Ayodhya dispute at Supreme Court. However, Sibal yesterday refuted the allegations.

“Congress wants to build a mosque at that place but we will not let that happen. If congress continues their efforts to build a mosque then we would charge to other 6000 places of religious importance,” said Katiyar.

Sibal on Tuesday demanded for the next hearing in the case to be held only in July 2019 after the completion of the next Lok Sabha polls, citing political ramifications. This statement by the Congress leader has created uproar in the political scenario of the entire country.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred hearing in the case for February 8, 2018.