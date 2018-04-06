BJP MP does not want Children’s Day to be observed on Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary

New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma today said Children’s Day should not be observed on November 14, the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, but on December 26, the day four sons of Sikh guru Gobind Singh were killed by the Mughals as their “martyrdom will inspire children”.

He said that he had enlisted support of over 60 MPs for a memorandum on the matter and it would be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “November 14 can be attributed as ‘Uncle Day’ or ‘Chaha Diwas’, instead of Children’s Day,” stated the memorandum.

The BJP lawmaker has suggested that Children’s Day in the country should be held on December 26, when the minor sons of Gobind Singh — Shahibzada Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Jorawar Singh and Fateh Singh — were killed.