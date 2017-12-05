BJP MP and actor Suresh Gopi booked for forging documents to evade Motor Vehicle Tax

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Rajya Sabha MP and actor Suresh Gopi has been booked for allegedly forging documents to get his luxury vehicle registered in Puducherry to evade vehicle tax in Kerala.

The Crime Branch wing of the state police registered an FIR against the MP and submitted it at the Chief Judicial Magistrate court here, sources told PTI.

Police said the actor-turned-politician used a fake residential address to register his luxury vehicle in the Union Territory to evade the 20 per cent tax in Kerala on luxury cars costing Rs 20 lakh and above.

Similar cases were also registered last month against Southern film actors Fahadh Faasil and Amala Paul.