Virat Kohli is not a patriot for marrying in Italy, says BJP MLA

Guna: Even as the social media is lapping up honeymoon snaps of Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and Team India captain Virat Kohli, a BJP legislator from Madhya Pradesh is frowning over the star couple’s decision to have an offshore destination wedding. Addressing a programme on PM Narendra Modi’s Skill India campaign in Guna, the local MLA, Pannalal Shakya, referred to the lavish wedding in Italy and said that Kohli had earned fame and money in India but chose to spend billions on his marriage outside the country.

“This is a country that has witnessed the marriage of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Vikramaditya and Yudhisthir; yet Virat did not find a suitable place to tie the knot and went abroad,” Shakya said. “This vindicates our stand that Bharat Bhumi does not mean anything to him and this is neither rashtra-bhakti, nor deshbhakti,” quipped the MLA. “Italy ke nachne-gaane wale crorepati ban gaye aur tum desh ki punji bahar le ja rahe ho,” said the upset MLA.

Warming up to the theme, Shakya said that the training (imparted at Skill India Centre) would be useless, if the trainees would not work here. “After getting trained, you all should work here in the country. This would be the biggest national service. Otherwise, earn money and go to Italy to marry like Virat, enjoy the picnic and come back,” he said.

Keeping the fans and media guessing about their wedding plans, Kohli and Anushka Sharma had slipped to Italy with family members in the second week of December. The MLA’s utterances have come days ahead of the newly-wed couple hosting a grand reception in New Delhi on December 21.