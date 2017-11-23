BJP Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma links cancer to past sins
Guwahati: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has kicked up a storm with his remarks that some people suffer from life-threatening diseases such as cancer because of sins committed in the past which he called “divine justice”.
The comments evoked sharp reactions in political circles and among cancer patients. “God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe the background you will come to know that it’s divine justice. Nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice,” Sarma said at a function organised for distribution of appointment letters to teachers.
“In this lifetime or in our previous life, or perhaps my father or mother… perhaps that young man did not do, but his father has done something wrong. It is mentioned even in Gita and Bible about the outcome of one’s actions. No point in being sad… all will get the outcome of this life’s actions in this life only. That divine justice always will be there. Nobody can escape the divine justice that will happen,” he said.
AIUDF leader Aminul Islam asserted that the health minister made this remark to cover his failure to control the spread of cancer in the state.