BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government passes resolution to change name of Allahabad to Prayagraj

The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government officially passed a resolution to change the name of Allahabad city to Prayagraj on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh told ANI, “Allahabad to be called Prayagraj from today.” The decision comes after CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, 13 October, announced that the city will be renamed as Prayagraj ahead of the Kumbh Mela.

Yogi said, “It might be the wish of many people that Allahabad can be renamed as Prayagraj. I think that it will give a very good message. If everyone agrees, we should know this city as Prayag Raj and it can be a good start”. According to some media reports, the banners for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in 2019 mention the name of the city as Prayagraj instead of Allahabad.

According to India Today, while addressing the media at Circuit House in Allahabad, CM Adityanath said, “In the meeting called to review the preparedness of Kumbh, a proposal was given by Akhada Parishad and others regarding changing the name of Allahabad district.”

However, reacting to Yadav, Energy Minister and government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma claimed that the belief of people was hurt when the city was named Allahabad. “Some persons are objecting to renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj. The objections are baseless. It is the right of the government to rename any city. If needed, we will rename more cities and roads. The mistakes done earlier will be rectified,” he told PTI. UP Governor Ram Naik had already supported the demands of the saints and the people of the Sangam city, he had said.

(Inputs Agencies)